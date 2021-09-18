IPL 2021: Scott Styris’ Power Rankings Garners Cheeky Reaction from Rajasthan Royals

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to get underway from Sunday, September 19 in the UAE. Meanwhile, the buzz around the marquee T20 tournament is quite palpable, as fans and experts of the game are already making predictions and drawing up rankings for their favourite franchise/s. Among those, former New Zealand player Scott Styris shared how the IPL 2021 points table may look with his edition of the power rankings.

The former Black Caps international had previously also predicted the rankings of the IPL teams. In this year’s edition, Styris took to Twitter to reveal his version of the rankings of the eight participating teams. Predictably, he placed defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first place, followed by last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) and on third are former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Styris then listed the rest of the teams in the following order — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

See it here:

POWER RANKINGS (way way too early) for IPL 2021 part TwoWithout knowing who is playing and any new individual roles 1 - @mipaltan2 - @DelhiCapitals3 - @ChennaiIPL4 - @RCBTweets5 - @PunjabKingsIPL6 - @SunRisers7 - @KKRiders8 - @rajasthanroyals Thoughts? — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 16, 2021

Winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008,the Rajasthan Royals were not happy tofind themselves on the last spot on Styris’ power rankings. However, the franchise didn’t take it lightly and replied with a cheeky reply. The Royals used a Bollywood-inspired meme that shows a photo from the movie Love Aaj Kal,which features the dialogue by actress Sara Ali Khan, “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho,” emblazoned on it.

Check out the hilarious Tweet here:

The Rajasthan Royals will be keen to change their rankings and make an effort to clinch the elusive title. The Sanju Samson-led team were placed at the fifth spot on the table with three wins from seven games when the first leg of the leaguewas abruptly halted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in multiple IPL bio-bubbles.

The Royals will begin the UAE-leg of the tournament against the Punjab Kings on September 21, in Dubai.

