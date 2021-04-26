IPL 2021: Season's First Super Over Makes History With DC vs SRH Thriller

Chepauk witnessed a nip and tuck head-to-head on Sunday, when Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad stepped onto the pitch to play the 20th match of the Indian Premier League. Both sides pushed past incredible limits, with the face-off being the first match of the 2021 season to spill into the Super Over. It was a match of many firsts when both sides used their spinners in the Super Over, a move that had never been done before in all of IPL history.

DC stepped up to the plate to bat first, with Prithvi Shaw’s half-century, as well as his partnership with Shikar Dhawan (28), being instrumental in giving SRH a target of 160. However, the match quickly turned on its head when the Sunrisers side’s Kane Williamson overwhelmed expectations with an unbeaten 66 that tipped the game into a Super Over, with both teams having secured a safe 159 in the 20 stipulated overs.

As the fresh over began, SRH came into bat first this time, but when DC skipper introduced Axar Patel into the play, the side was tightly restricted to a mere 7 runs.

When it was DC’s turn to impress with the bat, spinner Rashid Khan was chosen by the David Warner-led side as a roadblock to the Capitals’ run-machine. Despite the Afghanistan cricketer’s valiant efforts, the side managed to leak 8 runs in six balls to the Delhi Capitals side, succumbing to yet another hard-fought but ultimate loss.

The Sunrisers’ fixation on their top-order batsmen was once again touted as a reason for the loss, with lone ranger Kane Williamson running the show after David Warner (6) and Jonny Bairstow (38)’s dismissal.

The MA Chidambaram duel ultimately left Delhi Capitals a neat number two seat on the table, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad are still sitting ducks at the seventh position with no one but Kolkata Knight Riders below them for company.

