IPL 2021 Set to Resume From September 19, Final to be Played on October 15: Report

The remainder of IPL 2021 is reportedly set to get underway from September 19 in UAE with the final on October 15. The discussions between BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have been quite positive with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah set to play host to IPL matches for a second year in a row.

According to news agency ANI, BCCI was keen on completing the remaining matches in a 25-day window. “The discussions went really well and with ECB already giving us the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week.

The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while we will have the final on October 15. The BCCI was always keen on a 25-day window to finish the remaining matches,” the BCCI official told ANI.

The BCCI has also started talks with the availability of foreign stars for the resumption considering the logistics involved and the busy international calendar. “The discussions have started and we are keeping fingers crossed that the foreign players will be mostly available. If a couple of them do not manage to turn up, we shall then decide on the future course of action. But keeping fingers crossed for now and hoping to have an action-packed end to the IPL 2021 in UAE,” the official revealed.

“What we were made aware after the BCCI SGM is that the board will be speaking to the foreign boards and check on the availability of the foreign cricketers. We are confident that the BCCI will find the best possible solution and honestly it is a matter of the BCCI officials speaking to the respective board officials, so we should wait to hear from the board on this.

There’s a real possibility of several franchises missing their foreign recruits with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) already saying it won’t allow its players to take part in the event. “Yes, if we do end up missing some of the foreign stars, that is an area which would need some attention when it comes to picking replacements as the foreign players are also integral to the teams. Team balance can go for a toss, so keeping fingers crossed on that one,” the franchise official said.

