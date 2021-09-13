IPL 2021: Setback for CSK As Faf Du Plessis Suffers Groin Injury in CPL

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume in the UAE on September 19 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Mumbai Indians (MI).

But ahead of their first game, CSK faced a huge setback as their experienced opener Faf Du Plessis suffered an injury in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021). The South African cricketer suffered a groin injury before the St Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals in CPL’s 28th match on Sunday.

At the moment, the seriousness of the injury is unknown. Faf is the captain of the St. Lucia Kings in CPL. In his absence, Andre Fletcher took charge of the team in the match against Barbados. Faf who was in the terrific form before the injury had scored a brilliant unbeaten century in a match previously.

Faf’s injury has also jolted St Lucia’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals. The team lost the match against Barbados by 8 wickets. To be in the semi-finals of CPL 2021, now St Lucia depends on Guyana Amazon Warriors’ victory over Jamaica Tallawahs.

Besides, the injury has put a question mark over Faf’s participation in the remaining matches of IPL 2021 in UAE. It all depends on his recovery in time for playing in MS Dhoni-led’s side.

In IPL 2021 so far, Faf has scored 320 runs in 7 matches with a best of 95* at an average of 64.00 and a strike rate of 145.45. He had hit four fifties in 7 matches.

Faf is considered one of the most consistent players in the IPL. In 91 matches, he has scored 2,622 runs at an average of 34.96 and a strike rate of 131.03. His highest score is 96. He is also an excellent fielder and has 59 catches to his name in IPL matches.

