IPL 2021: Setback for Rajasthan Royals as Evin Lewis Injures Shoulder in CPL Final

Injuries have already plagued Rajasthan Royals even before the second phase of this Indian Premier League (IPL) has started. While Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are not available owing to injury and mental health concerns, Jos Buttler and Andre Tye have pulled out before the season. And now, in another setback, Evin Lewis suffered a shoulder injury in the CPL 2021 Final.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recruited Evin Lewis as a replacement ahead of the second phase scheduled to begin on September 19. However, he picked up a shoulder injury when he was fielding during the CPL 2021 final. He was out of action for a while but did take the field during the last stages of the first innings.

The injury to Lewis happened in the fifth over when he was trying to save a boundary but landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. The physio rushed to the field and Lewis hobbled off. Lewis has been in fine form in the ongoing edition of the CPL and has emerged as one of the top run-scorers in the tournament. In the 10 innings in the league, he has scored 420 runs at an average of 52.50. He has also hit three fifties and a century in the league.

In the ongoing season of the CPL, he has smashed 25 fours and his strike rate for this season reads 163. Now the Rajasthan Royals supporters as well as the staff are hoping that it’s just a minor blip as Lewis could emerge as the X-factor at the top of the order to revitalise their campaign. His role is even more important, for the franchise is already grappling with the absence of several marquee players.

Lewis has earlier played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and does have the experience to be the match-winner on any given day.

