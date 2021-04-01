IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Plan if KKR Win Title This Year

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, it very involved with the team’s happenings. With the IPL 2021 approaching, SRK hosted the ‘AskSRK’ session, where he took queries from fans, and came up with witty answers to all of them. When one of the fans asked if KKR will win the cup this year, he said, “I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!”

I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only! https://t.co/s9UvyY2QdV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said the inclusion of Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has bolstered the bowling department.

“I think adding Harbhajan to our squad has strengthened our spin department. If you look at our spin department, on paper it is one of the best in the tournament and that is factual,” said Morgan during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“We have to play in Chennai and it can turn there, it can raise the eyebrows of our spinners there. If we do well in the tournament, our spinners would have bowled well,” he added.

Meanwhile, there won’t be any home advantage for the eight franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League to be played at neutral venues but that’s a fair deal, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said on Wednesday. The most lucrative T20 league is all set to return to India after a pit stop in UAE in 2020 but all teams will be deprived of the home conditions.