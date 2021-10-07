IPL 2021: Shahid Afridi hails Virat Kohli on twitter, calls it "Treat to watch" Indian captain give 100% in practice

Former Pakistani Captain Shahid Afridi praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli by retweeting a video from a practice session ofRoyal Challengers Bangalore. “Treat to watch – A great player always gives his 100% in practice!!” Afridi’s tweet read. Kohli can be seen practicing a variety of shots in the 16second-clip tweeted by him. The RCB captain wrote“Prepping” in the caption to the video shared before the game against SunRisers Hyderabad. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the gesture from the Pakistani legend.

Treat to watch - A great player always gives 100% in practice!! 👏👏 https://t.co/5sxxVaqXYw— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 5, 2021

“You have a big heart Boom Boom, always complimenting players across the border!” a Twitter user replied. “From one legend to another,” replied another user. Some netizens also questioned the move citing the animosity between the two countries.

Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the Indian Premier League after the inaugural season, and India has not played a bilateral series against Pakistan since 2012-13. Despite this, Afridi and Kohli have had a cordial relationship off the field. In fact, the Pak all-rounder had also hailed Kohli in September 2019, congratulating him for becoming the only batsman thento have a 50+ average in all three formats.

“Congratulations @imVkohli, You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world,” Afridi’s tweet read.

Congratulations @imVkohli You are a great player indeed, wish you continued success, keep entertaining cricket fans all around the world. https://t.co/OoDmlEECcu— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 18, 2019

Earlier, in 2017, Team India had sent a Virat Kohli jersey, signed by the team, to Shahid Afridi after his retirement.

India will be facing Pakistan in their opening game of the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24. The tournament will begin on October 17 in UAE and Oman.

Currently, the Indian Skipper is playing for the RCB in IPL, who are scheduled to take on the table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their final game of the league stage tomorrow. The match will start at 7:30 pm.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here