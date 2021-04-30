IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan Can 'Aspire to be like Hardik Pandya', says Scott Styris

Punjab Kings batter Shahrukh Khan, who is playing in his first ever IPL season, has impressed former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris. In his maiden outing in what is widely regarded as world’s richest T20 league, Shahrukh has shown what he can do with the bat, giving indications he can be PBKS’ designated finisher.

So far, Shahrukh has scored 103 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 135.52. Styris though feels that it is important not to put too much pressure on the youngster. He wants him to play well and enjoy his game.

“I think that’s a lot of pressure to put on his shoulders. I would want to back up that truck a little bit and say no. Just let him play and develop! People develop at different speeds as well. He might take two-three-four seasons to get to a point where he is a reliable finisher,” said Styris.

He continued, “I don’t want to compare anyone with Kieron Pollard, he’s 6 foot 5, he’s huge. Shahrukh Khan is a big guy as well. Maybe he can look to aspire to be like Hardik Pandya. I’ve seen a lot of Shahrukh Khan because of my commentary days with the Tamil Nadu Premier League and he was a powerful striker of the ball in that league.”

“I am glad to see him go on and do the same thing for the Tamil Nadu side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and that’s how he has earned his space. Dominic Cork just talked about players developing and moving on to India. Well, that’s what these local leagues do as well, by televising them, by putting them under pressure. They then develop to get into their first-class sides and then into the IPL and then potentially into their national sides as well,” he added.

He advised PBKS to let Shahrukh develop organically and learn from some of the more illustrated cricketers around him.

“So, Shahrukh Khan, just let him play like all the uncapped players, just let them develop; learn from the big-named players around them and when that happens, you just don’t know what can come from that,” he said.

