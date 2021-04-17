IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan Explains His Role in Punjab Kings' Batting Line-up

After missing out on a maiden IPL half-century against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan said that he is playing the role of a finisher for the side as he has developed his game for it in the last few years.

Shahrukh played a knock of 47 off 36 balls that included two sixes as he pushed PBKS past three-figure mark. Coming in to bat at number six, he dragged the team from 26/5 to 107/8 in their allotted 20 overs. He was dismissed off the first ball of the final over.

“My role is playing down the order as a finisher. But you can’t go out there and blast the ball in every game. There will be situations where the team could get bundled out. You need to take responsibility and see the team through. I don’t think I am branded as a complete finisher. I am a good batsman. I was batting up the order for Tamil Nadu for a couple of years. I have been batting up the order throughout. I have the skill in me to bat and see the team through as well in tough situations,” Shahrukh said during a virtual post-match press conference.

“I have developed my game as a finisher in the last couple of years. However, my core game is still to watch the ball, play normal cricketing shots,” he added.

Sharing his experience in the IPL with Punjab Kings, he said, “Obviously I am new into the IPL. It’s a different scenario compared to domestic cricket. Getting to learn a lot of things, trying to improve my game one per cent every session I go in.”

On his relationship with his team, he said, “Really having good times with Wasim Jaffer (batting coach) and Andy Flower (assistant coach), having good conversations with them. They have been really helping me with my batting. Hopefully, I’ll be able to do good.”

Commenting on the pitch that left PBKS batting in dire straits on Friday, Shahrukh admitted it wasn’t the typical Wankhede surface he has become used to seeing. “It was a bit slow not like the usual Wankhede wicket that I have seen through the years. The ball really stopped a lot, didn’t expect to play in such a manner. As and when the dew factor comes in, it is kind of skids on to the bat really well.

We had half of the team inside the dressing room but still wanted to hang around there for some time and access the pitch a bit more so that the slog overs would be easier for me. If I would have played those five balls in the last over it would have been 20 runs more which would have been a tight game, I guess,” he said.

The 25-year-old is also utilising the time in the company of some of the biggest names in international cricket to to further improve his own game and learn the nuances.

“(Learning) A lot of points. The way they have been having conversations with people, trying to help everyone improve everyday. Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan and obviously KL (Rahul) and so many such big players. When they talk to you and when they see you in the nets and say certain things, it really helps your batting improve,” he said.

