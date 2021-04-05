- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan Reminds Me of Kieron Pollard: Anil Kumble
The Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Anil Kumble is very impressed with the hitting and destructive prowess of their new import, Shahrukh Khan and compared him to the great Kieron Pollard.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 5:53 PM IST
The Head Coach of Punjab Kings, Anil Kumble is very impressed with the hitting and destructive prowess of their new import, Shahrukh Khan and compared him to the great Kieron Pollard. The franchise bought the middle-order batsman for a sum of INR 5.25 crore at the mini-auction in February.
Anil Kumble recalled his experience of bowling to Pollard at the Mumbai Indians’ nets and stated that Shahrukh Khan had similar qualities and added the same destructive ability to the squad. Khan had a strike rate of 220 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and made a name for himself in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.
“He reminds me a bit of Pollard actually. When I was with Mumbai Indians, Pollard in the nets was dangerous. I used to bowl a bit (in the nets), and the first thing I used to tell him was not to hit straight. Here I’m not even trying. I’m a lot older now, and the body doesn’t take the bowling anymore. So, I’m not going to bowl at Shahrukh, for sure”.
IPL 2021: If We Can Get The Best Out of Him He Could Be A Superstar: Ponting on Prithvi Shaw
Khan, on the other hand, said he was happy and surprised that there was a bidding war at the auction for him.
“The auction started at around 3 PM I guess, and we were practising at the Holkar Stadium, obviously I had to bat and bowl a bit. So I told our physio that ‘please let me know when my name comes up. I’ll take a break and come and see the auction.’ Luckily my name didn’t come up, and it didn’t bother my batting much. Right after we finished practice and we hopped onto the bus, I still remember sitting on the first seat and my name came up. My heart started pumping, but I didn’t expect it to rise as much as it did,” added Shahrukh Khan.
Khan further stated that he was privileged being a part of the Punjab Kings squad surrounded by big names from all over the world.
“Being amongst such stalwarts of cricket, it feels amazing to be here and the inputs have been great. I have been having a lot of conversations with everyone around here, getting to learn a lot as well,” stated Shahrukh Khan.
