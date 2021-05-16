- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan Reminds Virender Sehwag of Young Keiron Pollard, Find Out Why
Batting at no.6, Shahrukh did manage to display a fearless approach in his batting. He slammed a 36-ball 47 against CSK when the chips were down.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 16, 2021, 11:54 AM IST
Former India opener Virender Sehwag is impressed with Tamil Nadu and Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan, saying that the latter reminds him of a young Keiron Pollard. Khan was bagged by the Punjab team for a massive INR 5.25 crore in the Indian Premier League in 2021 auction. He did show glimpses of his batting prowess before the tournament was curtailed due to Covid-19.
Batting at no.6, Shahrukh did manage to display a fearless approach in his batting. He slammed a 36-ball 47 against CSK when the chips were down. In all he managed to score 107 runs in eight matches. Even though he did not have an exceptionally big score to his name, Sehwag believes that Shahrukh is not far away from one if he keeps working on his game.
“He reminds us of a young Pollard, when he had just come into the IPL. Everyone was running after him, because he could just stand and hit sixes off bowlers. Shahrukh has the same quality,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.
Shahrukh had come into the limelight after he scored 198 runs in just five matches at a strike-rate of over 200 for Tamil Nadu, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sehwag said, if given a chance to bat up the order, he could even score a ton in the IPL. “If he can be given a chance to bat higher, the day he clicks, he could even hit a century. He is the kind of player for whom it doesn’t matter what happened the previous ball. Many batsmen think ‘Oh, I got beaten, this one turned’. Those who don’t think about the previous ball, they have a higher success rate,” he added.
Meanwhile, there seems to be no window available to complete the IPL 2021. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that it could be done in September or October, but that would mean that many foreign players won’t be a part of the league. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has already made it clear the if the league is not completed, it could amount to losses of over INR 2500 cr to the board.
