- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan, Virender Sehwag Praise Pat Cummins' Career-best T20 Knock Against CSK
Several fans took to the comments section to laud Cummins’ knock.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 8:46 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. After asked to bat first, MS Dhoni-led side posted a mammoth total of 220/3, with openers Faf du Plessis (95) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) giving a good start.
In reply, KKR nearly pulled off a memorable comeback victory despite losing a shocking batting collapse in the high-scoring contest. Eoin Morgan-led side lost five wickets for only 31 runs which diminished their hopes of a win. However, Dinesh Karthik (40), Andre Russell (54), and Pat Cummins (66 not out)played explosive knocks to keep the match alive till the last minute.
However, the day belonged to Cummins, as the Australian pacer smashed 30 runs in Sam Curran’s over and his unbeaten-66 was the highest individual score by a number 8 batsman in an IPL innings. However, Cummins’ unbeaten 66-run knock went in vain as CSK won the match by 18 runs.
The Kolkata franchise shared a post on their social media accounts that shows Cummins’ photo with a raised bat and user comments in the background. Along with the photo, they captioned the post as “@patcummins30 left everything out on the field in #KKRvCSK”.
Taking cognisance of KKR’s incredible fightback in the 15th match of the IPL 2021 several users including Virender Sehwag and Bollywood actor and co-owner of the Kolkata-based franchise Shah Rukh Khan praised the Australian.
Sehwag shared a meme from Hindi film Lagaan to acknowledge Cummins’ quick-fire knock.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Khan shared a praise-worthy post for his Knights on the photo-video sharing platform. The Bollywood superstar hailed the likes of Karthik, Russell and Cummins for keeping the match alive for KKR. He further mentioned that the team “will be back”.
View this post on Instagram
Several fans took to the comments section to laud Cummins’ knock.
