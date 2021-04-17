Shahrukh Khan's Innings Saves Preity Zinta's Punjab from Embarrassment, Twitter Says 'Not for the First Time'

It was an easy outing for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings, as they won the match by six wickets, and 26 balls to spare. CSK bowler Deepak Chahar was the star of the night as he returned with his best figures of 4-13 for the team. That meant, Punjab batsman found it tough right from the start of the match and were reduced to 27-5 at one stage.

But middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan did the rescue act — smashed 47 from 36 balls, to take the team to 106-8, and give their bowlers a three-digit total to defend. After his innings, Twitter compared his innings to the one actor Shahrukh Khan did in movie Veer-Zara.

Here are some of the memes:

SRK rescuing Preity Zinta. We have seen it before: pic.twitter.com/JZI3px8FQ3 — AS™ 🇮🇳 (@mufc_shah) April 16, 2021

Not the first time I have seen Shah Rukh Khan saving Preity Zinta.#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/jNqpHEJAM7 — Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned out to be special as his team put in a commanding performance to thump Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday night at the Wankhede Stadium.

“[It] Makes me feel very good. It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 — played in South Africa, UAE, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home,” said Dhoni after leading his team to their first win of the 2021 season. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL title (2010, 2011 and 2018).

