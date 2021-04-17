- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
Shahrukh Khan's Innings Saves Preity Zinta's Punjab from Embarrassment, Twitter Says 'Not for the First Time'
After Shahrukh's innings, Twitter compared his innings to the one actor Shahrukh Khan did in movie Veer-Zara.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 8:12 AM IST
It was an easy outing for Chennai Super Kings against Punjab Kings, as they won the match by six wickets, and 26 balls to spare. CSK bowler Deepak Chahar was the star of the night as he returned with his best figures of 4-13 for the team. That meant, Punjab batsman found it tough right from the start of the match and were reduced to 27-5 at one stage.
ALSO READ – Ben Stokes With Fractured Finger, Ruled Out For 12 Weeks
But middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan did the rescue act — smashed 47 from 36 balls, to take the team to 106-8, and give their bowlers a three-digit total to defend. After his innings, Twitter compared his innings to the one actor Shahrukh Khan did in movie Veer-Zara.
Here are some of the memes:
SRK rescuing Preity Zinta. We have seen it before: pic.twitter.com/JZI3px8FQ3
— AS™ 🇮🇳 (@mufc_shah) April 16, 2021
Shahrukh Khan scoring for Preity Zinta’s team . #PBKS #CSKvsPBKS
Meanwhile Csk fans~ pic.twitter.com/2u1kSnIY1G
— 💫 (@PhilosophicBea2) April 16, 2021
Not the first time I have seen Shah Rukh Khan saving Preity Zinta.#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/jNqpHEJAM7
— Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) April 16, 2021
Sharuk khan and preity zinta story continues…….#PBKS #CSK #CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/k4OMAJ3V8W
— டீம் DC💙 (@Vinothisco08) April 16, 2021
Preity Zinta after the first innings. #IPL #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ojSsHGxeay
— Naveen Kumar (@paramnav) April 16, 2021
Shahrukh khan carrying preity zinta’s team. #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ttCSt0X0Kp
— DhruvPawar (@DhruvPa14021230) April 16, 2021
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned out to be special as his team put in a commanding performance to thump Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday night at the Wankhede Stadium.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar Registers Career-best IPL Figures, Impresses Ravi Shastri With ‘Super Variations’
“[It] Makes me feel very good. It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 — played in South Africa, UAE, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home,” said Dhoni after leading his team to their first win of the 2021 season. Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL title (2010, 2011 and 2018).
