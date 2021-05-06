IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan And Mustafizur Rahman Fly Home Via Chartered Flight

Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have reportedly left for Dhaka after a chartered flight was arranged for their departure on Thursday morning. The duo joins a list of overseas cricketers who have been leaving India after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely with multiple cricketers contracting the coronavirus despite being part of bio-secure bubbles.

They left from Delhi after Shakib joined his countrymate from Ahmedabad where he was with his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Mustafizur was in the national capital for the Delhi-leg of Rajasthan Royals’ season.

With Bangladesh banning flights from India as the country battles a second wave of coronavirus, fears of Shakib And Mustafizur remaining stuck in India were raised. However, as per a report, BCCI was in talks with the High Commission to ease their path back to Bangladesh.

“Both the players travelled together on Thursday afternoon and we ensured that things were all fine,” The Hindu quoted a franchise source as saying.

They underwent RT-PCR tests and once the reports came negative, they were permitted to take the flight. “For the BCCI, the focus is to make sure that everyone reaches home safe and we will do everything to ensure that happens,” a Board official was quoted as saying by the daily.

“The players underwent RT-PCR tests and once the reports were negative, they were allowed to fly out,” he added.

However, Shakib and Mustafizur will have to undergo two weeks of institutional quarantine once they land in Dhaka. Their were unsuccessful efforts to reduce the quarantine period though.

“As per the government protocol, they will have to go through a mandatory institutional quarantine in one of the hotels in Dhaka,” a source said.

While England and Australian players have already started flying out of India, New Zealand cricketers will only start leaving from May 11.

