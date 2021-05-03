IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman to Leave Tournament Early?

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman could return from the Indian Premier League 2021 earlier than scheduled depending on the quarantine rule on arrival in Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury. With COVID-19 cases increasing in India over the last month, Bangladesh has imposed a 14-day quarantine for incoming travelers from the country.

Shakib is with Kolkata Knight Riders while Mustafizur Rahman is with Rajasthan Royals. The KKR camp was on Monday put in hard quarantine after two players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for the virus. Bangladesh are set to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on May 23. The duo was initially set to return on May 19. It remains to be seen if the government will allow any relaxations on quarantine rules for the Bangladesh duo, given they’re in a bubble in the IPL.

“We have asked them (Shakib and Mustafizur) to let us know what is their plan for the next 15 days while we have also asked the health ministry to know what kind of quarantine protocol the two players will need to follow,” Chowdhury told Cricbuzz.

“If the health ministry suggests that they will have to follow seven or 14 days quarantine, they will have to return earlier than scheduled from IPL. But before that, we have to know what rules will be in place for them. We are bound by the Bangladesh Government rules, and will take decisions according to the guideline provided by the government.”

Shakib has played only three matches for KKR this season, while Mustafizur has played all seven games of RR, picking up 8 wickets.

