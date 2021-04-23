- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami's Lengths Affected When he Bowls in Death Overs, Says Virender Sehwag
Shami and Bumrah, seen as spearheads of India's pace battery, will face each other when their teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other on Friday
- IANS
- Updated: April 23, 2021, 4:53 PM IST
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami tends to lose his length while bowling in the death overs in T20s which makes him less effective as compared to Jasprit Bumrah, said former India batsman Virender Sehwag.
Shami and Bumrah, often seen as spearheads of India’s pace battery, will face each other when their teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 23.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“I think that Bumrah will be the one to watch out for. He’s an experienced bowler and yorkers are generally harder for batsmen to hit and he bowls them often,” said Sehwag on Flipkart’s Power Play with Champions.
“I think whenever Mohammed Shami bowls in the later overs of a match, it affects his yorkers and the lengths of his deliveries. Hence I feel that Bumrah will concede lesser runs in today’s game,” he further said.
Shami has gone wicketless in his last two matches for Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively. He was hit to all corners of the park by Shikhar Dhawan in the match against DC and ended his spell with an economy of 13.25, having conceded a whopping 53 runs in four overs.
Also read: IPL 2021: Mitchell Mcclenaghan Reveals Secret Behind Why Mumbai Indians Released Him
The two sides have had varying rates of success, with Mumbai Indians coming in fourth at the table as a result of two victories and two losses while Punjab Kings have remained flat at the seventh position owing to just one victory in their opener since the Indian Premier League began in April.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule