IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami's Lengths Affected When he Bowls in Death Overs, Says Virender Sehwag

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami tends to lose his length while bowling in the death overs in T20s which makes him less effective as compared to Jasprit Bumrah, said former India batsman Virender Sehwag.

Shami and Bumrah, often seen as spearheads of India’s pace battery, will face each other when their teams Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 23.

“I think that Bumrah will be the one to watch out for. He’s an experienced bowler and yorkers are generally harder for batsmen to hit and he bowls them often,” said Sehwag on Flipkart’s Power Play with Champions.

“I think whenever Mohammed Shami bowls in the later overs of a match, it affects his yorkers and the lengths of his deliveries. Hence I feel that Bumrah will concede lesser runs in today’s game,” he further said.

Shami has gone wicketless in his last two matches for Punjab Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals respectively. He was hit to all corners of the park by Shikhar Dhawan in the match against DC and ended his spell with an economy of 13.25, having conceded a whopping 53 runs in four overs.

The two sides have had varying rates of success, with Mumbai Indians coming in fourth at the table as a result of two victories and two losses while Punjab Kings have remained flat at the seventh position owing to just one victory in their opener since the Indian Premier League began in April.

