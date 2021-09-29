IPL 2021: Shane Warne, Australian Media Target Ravichandran Ashwin Over 'Extra Run'

It has been more than a day now since the overthrow incident took place during the 19th over of Delhi Capitals’ innings where Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant decided to take one extra run after the throw hit Pant’s arm on the last ball of the 19th over. However, this controversy is showing no signs of dying down. After Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar not ‘welcoming’ the idea of taking an extra after the ball ricocheted off Pant’s arm, former Australia cricket and once controversy’s favourite child Shane Warne has weighed in and criticised the experienced Indian spinner.

Shane Warne took to Twitter to express his displeasure post the incident, he wrote retweeting an article," the world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think@Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!!"

The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again ? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!! https://t.co/C2g5wYjeT6— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 29, 2021

The Aussie media jumped in too. Fox Cricket, picked up Warne’s tweet and put a headline that went: ‘Disgraceful’: Warne furious as India villain breaks spirit of cricket again in fiery clash.’ The article even mentioned Ashwin’s ‘Mankading’ incident during the 2019 IPL season against Shane Warner mentored team Rajasthan Royals.

After the match, KKR captain Eoin Morgan downplayed the incident, in the post match ceremony the Englishman said, “Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn’t. We all played in the right spirit."

Dinesh Karthik, who played the peacemakers role when after Eoin Morgan and Time Southee got involved in a verbal spat with Ravi Ashwin was dismissed in the last over, when asked at the virtual press conference said Eoin Morgan didn’t appreciate that decision taken by the DC batters.

“I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off it and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Eoin appreciates it; he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket."

