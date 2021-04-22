IPL 2021: Sheldon Jackson Wowed By MS Dhoni's Gesture Post CSK-KKR match

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has fulfilled a dream for Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sheldon Jackson after obliging him for a selfie and signing a cricket bat on Wednesday.

In the ongoing IPL 2021, several cricketers have been approaching the legendary Dhoni for selfies after matches including the likes of Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan after the latter bowled him out during the second match of the season. He was also seen interacting with another long-time fan, Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings, after the Yellow Army defeated them by a total of six wickets.

Jackson took to Instagram to share the moment, captioning the photo, ‘A moment i can’t put to words #fanboy’ after the match on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings soared to victory in part due to Faf du Plessis’ incredible 95 runs off 60 balls, taking the side straight to the top of the table after three consecutive victories. He was awarded with ‘Man of the Match’ for his efforts. Deepak Chahar’s bowling, in the meanwhile, came as an icing on the cake when he picked up four critical wickets in four overs for his side, proving his mettle as the team’s star pacer for the evening.

CSK will next take the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 25. Both teams have put up an impressive front so far, with the Royal Challengers side having gone on to win all three of the matches played in the tournament so far while the Dhoni-led side has lost only once.

