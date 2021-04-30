IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Donates INR 20 Lakh to Help Reinforce Oxygen Supplies in Hospitals

Shikhar Dhawan became the latest cricketer to provide financial assistance in India’s fight against Covid-19. Dhawan, who is representing Delhi Capitals, in IPL 2021, came out on Twitter and said that he will be donating Rs 20 Lakhs to ‘Mission Oxygen’–an initiative that will help reinforce Oxygen supplies in India’s hospitals which is battling a second wave of Coronavirus.

“Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It’s now my turn to give back to the people of this country.”I will be making a donation of ₹20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen. I would like to thank all the tireless frontline workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt,” he wrote. “I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols – wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary.” “Together, we will win,” Dhawan added.

Earlier RR’s Jaydev Unadkat too contributed ten percent of his IPL salary.

“I would like to share something that I have been feeling over the last couple of weeks. Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are in this position to play cricket. I know how painful a personal loss can be and how worrying it can be to witness your close friends fighting for their lives. I have been through both. “Yet, I am not saying it is right or wrong to play cricket at the moment but honestly, it is difficult to stay away from family and friends in this situation. All I feel is that this game brings a much-needed distraction in these uncertain times. It brings joy to many. My heart goes out to those affected in these times. Please stay strong. Let us all come together, contribute and help each other in whatever way we can.”

He said in a video posted on his Twitter profile.

