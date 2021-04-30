IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Falls To His Knees, Makes Furious Dinesh Karthik Laugh Mid-Match | WATCH

Delhi Capitals went head-to-head against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, taking a total of 16.3 overs to chase a victorious 155 runs that pushed them to number two on the IPL table. While the match had its nail-biting moments, a break in the tension arrived when Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan had a brief squabble that ended in laughter on both sides.

Karthik, who could be seen losing his cool and gesturing at Dhawan after a stumping chance, broke out into a chuckle after Dhawan dramatically dropped to his knees mid-outburst. The Delhi Capitals left-hander, popular for his jest and antics, tossed his bat aside and fell to his knees in such a sudden gesture that Karthik’s angry rant couldn’t help but lose its steam halfway through.

The hilarity that ensued was captured by the IPL official Twitter account and posted with the caption, ‘Caption this! What happened there between @dk00019 and @shikhardofficial.’

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

The match saw Kolkata Knight Riders batting first, restricted to a total of 154 after Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav took two wickets off their side. Shubman Gill (43) and Andre Russell (45) were instrumental in taking KKR’s runs for a climb, concluding the first leg of the game with a respectable total for the Delhi Capitals side to chase.

Also read: Shivam Mavi Takes His Revenge on Prithvi Shaw After Being Belted for Six Fours in One Over | Watch Video

The Rishabh Pant-led side then stepped up to bat, with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan’s partnership taking the edge off by securing 132 runs in the first wicket. Dhawan was dismissed soon after an LBW by Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins for a decent 46 off 47. Despite Pant having to come on to finish the game, the side saw a breezy path to victory as they easily filled the gap with Shaw’s 82 off 41 and Pant’s 16 off 8.

Delhi Capitals will next take Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 2.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here