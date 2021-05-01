- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan & Jaydev Undakat to Donate for Fight Against Covid-19
Nicolas Pooran from PBKS too, has decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to Covid-19 battle
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 3:05 PM IST
India is going through a crisis at the moment, with the second wave of Covid-19 taking a toll on everyone. As many as 4,00,000 fresh cases are being reported everyday and the medical infrastructure is under tremendous pressure. But the cricketers, foreign as well as national, are coming forward and helping in their capacity to bring back the normalcy.
Now, India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and Jaydev Unadkat from Rajasthan Royals have pledged their support. Dhawan said that he will contribute Rs 20 lakh, as well as all his individual monetary awards from the tournament this season to Mission Oxygen.
“Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It’s now my turn to give back to the people of this country. I would like to thank all the tireless front line workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt. I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols—wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary,” Dhawan said in a statement on Twitter.
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2021
Meanwhile, Unadkat will give away 10% of his entire IPL salary to help Covid patients.
I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd
— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021
“Our country is going through a lot of distress and for that matter I know how privileged we are to be in this position to play cricket. Let us all come together and fight as a team against this pandemic, contribute and help each in whatever way we can,” Unadkat wrote.
Not only them, but Nicolas Pooran from PBKS has decided to donate a part of his IPL salary to Covid-19 battle. Prior to this, Pat Cummins had contributed $50000 to PM Cares Fund. Another Aussie, Brett Lee had donated a Bitcoin to Cryto Relief Fund.
