IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Muscles DC to Win Over PBKS, KL Rahul's Strike Rate Under Scanner

A fightback from the bowlers followed by Shikhar Dhawan’s 92 off 49 helped Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings for their second win in IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Punjab had raced to 122 within 13 overs but ended with only 195, as DC’s bowlers fought back. Dhawan then controlled the chase to make it seem easy, as DC got home in 18.2 overs for a six wicket win.

A 122-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) make 195/4. Mayank was the more aggressive of the two, smashing 69 runs in 36 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Rahul’s strike rate was under the scanner as he made 61 in 51 balls.

It was clear in no time that Punjab would struggle to defend the total. Prithvi Shaw was at his best, playing some gorgeous strokes off pacers to give DC a flying start. A straight six off Jhye Richardson in the fourth over stood out, as he raced to 32 off 17 before getting out to Arshdeep Singh.

DC, though, got 62 for 1 in the Power Play. Steve Smith walked in and didn’t get going but Dhawan did. He toyed around with the attack, hitting them to all parts of the ground. Smith fell in the 11th over to Riley Meredith but Dhawan was not done. He raced to the 90s hitting Meredith for three successive boundaries. A century was there for the taking but he was bowled, foxed by a slower one from Jhye Richardson, in the 15th over.

By then, DC needed only 44 from 31 balls. Marcus Stoinis played a cameo to ensure PBKS were not going to make any late comeback.

Earlier, Punjab Kings’ innings got off to a good start but they were also lucky, as KL Rahul was dropped early by Steve Smith at point in the second over. Debutant Lukman Meriwala was the bowler, and Smith couldn’t hold on to a tough chance.

Rahul’s partner Mayank Agarwal made Delhi pay, smashing boundaries at will. He was harsh on the pacers and raced to 30 in just 13 balls as Punjab scored 59 in the Power Play. At the other end, though, KL Rahul was slow, scoring only 24 runs in his first 25 balls.

Mayank continued to attack and brought up his fifty in just 25 balls, not sparing even Kagiso Rabada. He eventually fell caught in the deep looking to attack Meriwala in the 13th over.

Meanwhile, Rahul got to his fifty in 45 balls, having been dropped once again, this time by Prithvi Shaw. After his fifty, he was dropped by Marcus Stoinis, before the Australian made amends in the next over taking a simple catch. Rahul made 61 off 51, his strike rate under the scanner once again.

That allowed Delhi to come back into the game. Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran couldn’t get going, while Deepak Hooda and Shah Rukh Khan played useful cameos to lift them to 195.

