IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Will Fund the Purchase of State-of-the-Art Plasma Machine for Delhiites

Delhi Capitals star opener Shikhar Dhawan will help buy Haemonetics Apheresis machine for a Delhi based NGO as it will come in aid of millions who are down with Coronavirus. The cricketer informed his fans via Twitter. Earlier he had already announced that he will donate Rs 20 lakh and all the prize money from the individual man of the match performance in India’s fight against Covid-19.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Gurunanak Dev Charitable Blood Center in Janakpuri, which has always been close to my heart with childhood memories. Requesting everyone who’s eligible to donate plasma, pls do come forward. 🙏 @DarshitamGoyal @rajeevduggal (2/2) — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 3, 2021

Shikhar’s decision comes in a grave time for the country which is reporting cases on the tunes of 4 lakh daily. Earlier two new cases of bio-bubble breach was also came to light. Following which Dhawan and his team Delhi Capitals have been asked to quarantine.

Delhi Capitals have been asked to quarantine by BCCI. This comes on the back of the major development of the day where two of KKR players: Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for Covid-19. Since Delhi played their last game against KKR, BCCI don’t want to take any chances and asked the whole unit to quarantine themselves. “As we had played our last game against KKR, we have been advised to go into quarantine and all of us are in isolation. We are all in our rooms,” a Delhi Capitals official told Cricbuzz.

Also read: KL Rahul Undergoes Successful Surgery for Acute Appendicitis

MeanwhileChennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji testing positive for COVID-19 has left the BCCI in a fix about the next few IPL games in Delhi after postponement of Monday’s evening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.While the entire KKR team has gone for a six-day hard quarantine, starting Sunday, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier returned positive for COVID-19, Balaji, who is a regular feature in the Chennai Super Kings dug-out has gone into isolation after returning with two RT-PCR positives on Monday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here