IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan's Dramatic Reaction After Dawid Malan Escapes Dismissal | Watch Video
Dhawan pretended to have a heart attack after Punjab Kings Dawid Malan survived an LBW appeal, leaving fans in stitches.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan continues to entertain and amuse fans with his antics, providing a relief to everyone during a tense IPL 2021 clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The DC opener has time and again displayed his sense of humor on the field and this time it was on show again after an appeal lbw appeal against Punjab Kings batsman Dawid Malan was turned down.
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE
Malan came into the side as replacement for for Nicolas Pooran, who was dropped after having an abysmal season so far. Although DC’s Axar Patel had him dismissed for run-a-ball 26, Malan earlier escaped close lbw call in the 10th over, when he missed his stroke trying to play one to the leg side.
Not happy with the umpire’s verdict, Rishabh Pant and his men opted for a review. However, ball-tracking showed the ball would have clipped the leg-stump meaning the on-field decision of not put was upheld.
This was when Dhawan dramatically grasped his chest like he was having a mini heart-attack, lamenting the turn of events that led to Malan’s escape from dismissal.
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Made Delhi Capitals’ Innings Look Better, Says Rishabh Pant
Meanwhile, PBKS set DC a target of 166 runs which the Pant-led side chased down comfortably. Dhawan played an impressive knock of 69 of 47 with DC winning by 7 wickets.
Delhi Capitals will next take Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, May 8.
