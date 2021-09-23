IPL 2021: Shimron Hetmyer’s New Hairdo Unleashes Meme Fest on Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL), apart from being a global platform for cricketing talent has also been a showcase of style and glamour over the years. The fans cheer not just their favourite teams but also their beloved cricketers, who never fail to disappoint the faithful. The cricketers take their styling seriously and put in a lot of thought to come-up with new hairstyles. In the ongoing 14th edition of the IPL which is currently underway in the UAE, Delhi Capitals (DC) power hitter Shimron Hetmyer was the other talking point of the match due to his looks.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC side resumed their IPL UAE-leg campaign against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.DC won the match by eight-wickets, Hetmyer bagged a lot of attention in the first innings as he was sporting an interesting hairstyle. The Caribbean dasher’s hairdo became the talking point after cameraman capturing the action showed his hairstyle on multiple occasions. The southpaw was sporting a hairstyle which was coloured blue at the top and the sides remained black.

Meanwhile, the dashing cricketer’s new hairstyle images started doing rounds on social media circuits and fans came up with interesting opinions. A section of them praised Hetmyer’s bold new look, while others reacted with memes to express their thoughts on Twitter. Here we take a look at few of them:

“Shimron Hetmyer has blue hair, and now I miss mine,” wrote one user.

Shimron Hetmyer has blue hair, and now I miss mine . #IPL2021— Vritti Rashi Goel (@goelvrashi) September 22, 2021

“Shimron Hetmyer having Delhi Capitals jersey colour in his hair,” wrote another. “Unreal dedication for his team!” he added.

Shimron Hetmyer having #DelhiCapitals jersey colour in his hair, unreal dedication for his team….! pic.twitter.com/JeetGu1k5r— Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) September 22, 2021

Comparing Hetmyer’s hairstyle to Colin Miller, “United by blue hair,” remarked a third.

There was Colin Miller all those years ago, and today there’s Shimron Hetmyer. United by blue hair! #IPL2021 #DCvSRH— Krishnadev Roy (@the_krishnadev) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the West Indies star was in good form in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021. The left-hander playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, scored 218 runs in 11 outings and also registered a couple of half-centuries in the process. Hetmyer also fared well in the India-leg of the IPL and he’ll be looking forward to replicating his heroics again.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here