IPL 2021: Shocker! Worst Piece of Third Umpiring - Gautam Gambhir and Graeme Swann Aghast at KL Rahul Not Being Given Out

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir were not happy with the third umpire during the Indian Premier League clash between KKR and Punjab Kings after a crucial catch by Rahul Tripathi was not given which could have altered the final result of the encounter

The KKR vs PBKS match went down to the wire as KL Rahul-led side won by 5 wickets and with 3 balls to spare. The result could have been different had the third umpire deemed Rahul Tripathi’s catch as legal, which would have meant that Rahul’s dismissal and Punjab needing 11 from 9 balls.

IPL POINTS TABLE | PURPLE CAP | ORANGE CAP | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL FULL COVERAGE

The controversial incident happened in the 19th over when KL Rahul hooked Shivam Mavi’s short delivery towards the mid-wicket boundary. Rahul Tripathi ran in to take the catch, diving forward.

As KKR players started celebrating, the on-field umpires referred the decision to the 3rd umpire, who after multiple replays.

Gambhir and ex-England spinner Graeme Swann criticised the third umpire after the match.

“That was the worst piece of third umpiring I have ever seen," Swann said on Star Sports’ post-match show.

Gambhir called the decision a ‘shocker’.

“That was a shocker, this can end someone’s campaign. He shouldn’t have seen the replay more than once, it just looked out. Even if they had got KL Rahul out, things would have been different. We cannot have these kinds of shockers in the IPL," Gambhir said.

KKR captain Eoin Morgan said that Tripathi’s catch looked out from his position.

“I thought in real-time that the Tripathi catch was out. But when you slow it down, the third umpire decides otherwise. We got on with it once he made his call,” Morgan said after the match.

After not being given out, KL Rahul finished with a score of 67 off 55 balls and led PBKS to a 5-wicket win and 2 crucial points. Wit the win they moved above Mumbai Indians in 5th place with 10 points and will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at Sharjah.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here