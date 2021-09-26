IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer 'Feeling Amazing' to be Back as he Plays Yet Another Crucial Knock for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals maintained their winning start as they beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 run to reclaim the top spot in the points table. Bating first, Delhi were off to a saky start as they lost both their openers early. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then took charge of the innings as they stitched yet another fifty-plus run stand for the third wicket.

“Whenever they (Shaw and Dhawan) get going they give us a good start. Today unfortunately it didn’t happen, so I was like we have to build a partnership here. and then Rishabh came in and we got a partnership of 50 runs. We’ve been batting for the last 5 years together playing for the same franchise. The camaraderie and gelling has happened pretty awesome over the last few years," said Shreyas Iyer, who was adjudges the man of the match.

The current and the former captain of the Delhi Capitals stabilised the innings playing the Rajasthan bowlers with patience and waiting for the opportunity to hit the boundaries while rotating the strike. A 62-run partnership was formed by the two before Mustafizur Rahman picked up Rishabh Pant’s wicket.

Shreyas Iyer stayed in the middle for two more overs roughly before losing his wicket to Rahul Tewatia when he was at 43.

The 26-year-old had to skip the first phase of the IPL 2021 with the injury he sustained against England and was out for almost five months.

“I’m feeling amazing (coming back from injury). Last four months was really hectic, but once I got out of it the mindset has been strong and I’ve been in a good mindspace."

Enjoying the process and the routines I’ve been doing for the last one month, and thankfully it’s showing on the ground."

While against Rajasthan Shreyas played an important knock while batting first, against Sunrisers, which was also his first match post the injury he played a watchful innings which helped DC register a 8-wicket victory.

Shreyas thanked his family and friends who helped him during the rehabilitation. “Thankfully I’ve got a close-knit family and friends. They never made me feel I was going through an injury. I was positive throughout and even they motivated me to do my work. Once the rehab started, everything was strong," he said.

Last year’s fourth highest run-scorer of the season season has currently 90 runs to his name in two matches and would be hoping for similar performance if not better ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup where he finds himself in the reserves list along with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals were left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and skipper Sanju Samson’s unbeaten knock of 70 runs was not enough as Delhi Capitals went on to register a 33-run victory here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje returned with figures of 2-18.

