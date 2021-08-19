IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals hits huge six during practice session in Dubai

Delhi Capitals’ star Shreyas Iyer has begun his preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021 and is looking in great touch ahead of the tournament. The right-handed batsman, who missed the first half of the season owing to an injury, has been playing some brilliant shots in the United Arab Emirates. Recently, a video from one of his practice matches surfaced online. Iyer can be seen hitting a six during the session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The video, which was also shared by the cricketer on his Instagram Stories, shows him smashing the ball towards the straight long-on region.

In the previous edition of the IPL, Iyer led the Delhi based outfit to the final, a first for the franchise. However, the batsman was playing in the limited-overs series against England, during which he picked up a shoulder injury. As a result, Iyer underwent a surgery and was ruled out for several months from playing competitive cricket.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant handled the role of the skipper for DC in Iyer's absence. Pant did well as a captain in his first spell and ensured a decent standing for Delhi before the tournament was abruptly suspended. Currently, DC has 12 points with six wins from eight matches. As the second phase of IPL 2021 nears, Delhi Capitals team management have to decide if Pant will be retained or Iyer will return as the side’s captain.

During a recent interaction with the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Iyer was asked about the DC captaincy. In response, he said, "I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal is to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

The Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

