IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Opens up on Watching Delhi Capitals Play in IPL While he was Recovering From njury

Making his return to Delhi Capitals after recovering from his shoulder injury, Shreyas Iyer is back in action for the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and made a pivotal contribution to help Delhi Capitals register an 8 wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in Dubai. A few days before the IPL 2021 (first phase) could commence back in April, Iyer suffered a horrific shoulder injury, which ruled him out of the tournament. But, due to the postponement of the rest of the IPL, Iyer had time to recover and play for the Delhi-based franchise in the second phase in UAE.

IPL Coverage: Points Table | Purple Cap | Orange Cap | Full Schedule

Iyer led Delhi Capitals for the past two IPL seasons. He also captained DC to their maiden IPL finals in 2020, however, they lost to Mumbai Indians. Due to Iyer’sinjury this year, the captaincy was awarded to youngster Rishabh Pant. The Delhi Capitals management had decided earlier in September to continue with Pant as captain, despite Iyer recovering in time for the second phase of the league.

Opening up on recovering after suffering a career-threatening injury, Iyer stated that it was “hard to digest"as he watched Delhi Capitals play on TV in April. The 26-year-old batsman stated in the pre-match interview with Star Sports that he had to accept the fact on him missing out the IPL and had to ‘move on’.

On being able to play in the second phase of the IPL this year, Iyer stated that he focused on his ‘work ethic’ and wanted to come back stronger. The Mumbai-born batsman revealed that he had arrived ‘six days’ prior to his teammates to prepare for the IPL in UAE and understand the weather and conditions better.

Under the guidance of Ricky Ponting as head coach, DC are continuing to improve as a unit and are proving to be title contenders once again.Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit did a fabulous job to restrict SRH to 134/9 despite losing the toss. Anrich Nortje (2/12), Axar Patel (2/21) and Kagiso Rabada (3/37) were solid in claiming wickets for Delhi Capitals. Chasing 135 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Shikhar Dhawan (42), Iyer (47*) and skipper Pant (35*) helped Delhi cruise to an emphatic 8-wicket victory. Iyer smashed a maximum to finish off the match in style, announcing his return to the IPL in style.

The Delhi Capitals are now at the top of the IPL table, winning seven matches and losing two in nine fixtures played so far. The team will now face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday from 3:30 PM IST onwards.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here