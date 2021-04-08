- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer Vows to Return in No Time After Surgery
India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said he has undergone a successful surgery for a shoulder injury and vowed to return to action at the earliest. Iyer had hurt his shoulder during the ODI series against England last month, which ruled him of the 14th Indian Premier League. "Surgery was a success and with a lion-hearted determination, I'll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes," tweeted Iyer and posted his picture with it.
- PTI
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:47 PM IST
India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said he has undergone a successful surgery for a shoulder injury and vowed to return to action at the earliest. Iyer had hurt his shoulder during the ODI series against England last month, which ruled him of the 14th Indian Premier League. “Surgery was a success and with a lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes,” tweeted Iyer and posted his picture with it.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Names Players Who Keep Dressing Room Atmosphere Lively in Mumbai Indians
Surgery was a success and with lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time Thank you for your wishes pic.twitter.com/F9oJQcSLqH
— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 8, 2021
The 26-year old had suffered the injury during the first ODI against England in Pune on March 23 when he dived to stop a shot by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.
He had looked in tremendous pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: BCCI Ready to Provide Red Dukes for WTC Final Bound Players During IPL Training
The injury had ruled him out not only from the remainder of the England series, but also the entire IPL, which begins in Chennai on Friday.Iyer, who leads Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is likely to be out of action for a minimum of four months. He had also signed up with Lancashire, but is unlikely to play for the English county side in their one-day tournament, starting on July 23.
Iyer, who had guided Delhi Capitals to the IPL final last year, was replaced by Rishabh Pant as skipper for the current edition of the lucrative T20 league.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule