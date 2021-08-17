IPL 2021: Shubman Gill Fit to Join KKR in UAE, Team Tweets Photo

Indian opener Shubman Gill, ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England following a shin injury, has recovered and joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take part in the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who was until now training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, will now fly UAE for the remainder of the IPL.

Sharing a photograph of the right-handed batsman and his Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Twitter, KKR wrote: “Mere Karan-Arjun Wapis Aagaye," which when translated means, “My Karan-Arjun have returned," a famous dialogue from a Bollywood film.

Gill has not been in the best of forms and he struggled in the first few matches of the IPL before the league had to be halted due to the second wave of Covid-19. He scored only 132 runs at an average of 18.85, with his highest score of 43 coming against the Delhi Capitals.

He was also part of the Indian team that played against New Zealand for the World Test Championship. Gill opened the innings with Rohit Sharma. He looked set in the first innings but got out at 28. Now with KKR struggling on the 7th spot after just two victories in their 7 matches, there’s an added responsibility on Gill to get back to his element at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has announced that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will now be played in the UAE. The second phase begins on September 19 when Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings.

A total of 31 matches will be played in the second phase and the final will take place on October 15. Kolkata Knight Riders will resume their IPL campaign on September 20 when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are positioned third on the points tally.

