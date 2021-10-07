KKR have managed to turn their campaign around as they shut the door on Mumbai Indians in the race to play offs. It was a great comeback for Kolkata who lost five games in India when the IPL was happening in April. So, what exactly changed in KKR? Captain Eoin Morgan answers: “Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have been the shining lights for us in the second half. I thought we were brilliant to take the opportunities.”

On Thursday, KKR beat RR by a whopping 86 runs to get a massive boost to their net run rate. Now, Mumbai will have to beat SRH by 170 runs in the last league game—a shear impossibility in this day and age of T20 cricket. “I thought our batters timed their assault very well. Shakib coming in and performing has made missing Andre Russell a little bit easier, because Russ is a genuine batter and bowler. We knew he recovers quickly, so we are assessing day by day. We did everything we had to do,” the skipper said referring to Shakib’s comeback into the side who struck in the very first over.

He was replacing Andre Russell. KKR batted really well to post a stiff target of 171 runs thanks to the solid opening stand between openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. The pitch was getting slow but both the openers made sure that they don’t lose a single wicket within the first ten overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders started slow but ended up registering 171/4 in 20 overs, the highest score at this venue in IPL 2021, against Rajasthan Royals in Match 54 of the tournament here on Thursday. For Kolkata, Shubman Gill top-scored with a stylish 56 while other batters around him smacked boundaries as Rajasthan did not take any advantage of the slow pitch.

