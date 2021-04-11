- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Skipper Sanju Samson Seeks Stability at Top of Order for Rajasthan Royals
One of the concerns for Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season was their opening combination where they tried as many as five different pairs. Newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson said that they'd be looking for some stability at the top of the order this season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
One of the concerns for Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season was their opening combination where they tried as many as five different pairs. Newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson said that they’d be looking for some stability at the top of the order this season.
“Actually, it depends, me and Sanga will be trying to give the best combination for the team. From my point of view, it is crucial to give an individual or opening partners enough time in the tournament. So, a bit of stability will be seen in the tournament and the rest is dependent upon how we go ahead,” Samson said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.
When asked about the team’s approach this season, Samson said, “Nothing much has to be changed, I truly believe in my own players and all supporting staff. It is all about trusting yourself and going there and expressing yourself.”
He also said that RR will continue to play attacking form of cricket, and that is the need of T20 cricket. “This format demands that kind of attitude. We like to believe that everyone is thinking with the almost same mindset so the players’ mindset is almost the same to go out and play some good cricket and enjoy their fearless attitude. That is what we stick to and that is what this tournament demands. So, we keep it that way,” Samson added.
Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Punjab Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule