IPL 2021: Social Media Post Suggests David Warner Has Made His Last Appearance for SRH, Coach Trevor Bayliss Reasons Why He is Missing

David Warner may have played his last game in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) colours and his recent comment on a fan’s Instagram post left everyone wondering - is this the last time the Australian will be seen in the Indian Premier League for ‘Orange Army’?

Warner has not had the best of IPL seasons as the three-time Orange Cap winner looked off-colour in the featured 14th edition. He started the 2021 season as captain, his 5th time leading the SRH but was sacked after managing just 1 win from the first 6 matches. The southpaw was replaced by Kane Williamson as skipper and soon found himself out of playing XI.

At the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Warner was drafted into the side when Jonny Bairstow withdrew but could manage only 2 runs in as many matches. He since has been restricted to watch games from the hotel room as Sunrisers registered only their second win of the tournament this year.

Replying to a fan on Instagram, Warner confirmed that he won’t be travelling to the stadium, hinting that his IPL career with SRH is all but over.

Sunrisers coach Trevor Bayliss gave a reason for Warner staying back at the hotel.

“We can’t make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match we made the decision," Bayliss was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

“He was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel [Kedar Jadhav and Shahbaz Nadeem were the others].

“We have a number of young players that haven’t been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don’t know.

“We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That’s just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together."

Bayliss said that was a decision on Warner’s future was to be made in the future.

“Look that certainly has not been discussed," Bayliss said. “It is something that… this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad Sunrisers for a number for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the amount of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL."

SRH are rock bottom of the points table with only 2 wins from 9 matches and are practically out of IPL 2021.

