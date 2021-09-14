IPL 2021: Sold for 8.5 Crs Last Season, This Man is Net Bowler Now

The IPL is the biggest money-spinner in cricket. Not just that, the league plucks out players from obscurity and hands them an opportunity, along with a huge pay cheque, to showcase their potential. However, if the players do not live up to the billing, they fade away even quickly and wander around in obscurity.

Such is the case with West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, who was picked by Punjab Kings for a whopping 8.5 crores last year. However, following a mediocre season, the player was released by the franchise. He did not find any takers in the auction this year and now, he has signed up as a net bowler ahead of the second phase of the IPL slated to begin in the UAE.

Apart from Cottrell, other West Indies bowlers Dominic Drakes, Fidel Edwards and Ravi Rampaul have signed up as net bowlers.

Ravi Rampaul is an interesting addition to this list as the 36-year-old was named in West Indies’ 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has been in great form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League where he picked up 18 wickets at an average of 14 and at an economy rate of 7.26 in nine games for Trinbago Knight Riders. He has also featured in the IPL for the Royal Challengers during the 2013-14 seasons and has bagged 14 wickets in 12 games at an average of 21.29.

Edwards made a comeback to the West Indies side for the three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka in March this year. He is playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing CPL where he has picked up three wickets so far in the four games. He too has been a part of the IPL where he featured for Deccan Chargers during the 2009 season and for Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

