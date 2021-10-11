IPL 2021: Spectator Takes Terrific Catch as Prithvi Shaw Hits the Ball in the Stands Against CSK

Continuing his great run this season, Prithvi Shaw scored a quick-fire 60 runs from 34 balls in the all-important first qualifier against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. While Delhi Capitals lost the game, the Indian opener played an unforgettable knock giving some entertaining visuals to the fans. One such moment came in the first ball of the fifth over when the hard-hitting batter hit a powerful shot over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a cracking six.

While the bowler Shardul Thakur and other CSK players could just see the ball sail over the boundary, a fan took an amazing catch in the stands to everyone’s surprise. The responsible spectator, who was wearing a mask, took the catch in the classic reverse-cup style and celebrated the effort by raising his hands. The commentators too lauded the effort on-air.

Talking about the blistering innings, the DC star smashed 4 sixes during his knock. However, this was not enough to take his team over the line. Shaw’s counterpart Rituraj Gaikwad, who came out to open for the Yellow brigade, scored a quick and composed 70 off 50 balls to help his team chase down the 172-runs total with a ball in the ultimate over.

Apart from Player of the Match Gaikwad, it was two old horses who turned back the clock. Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni played an instrumental role in the CSK innings with the former scoring 63 runs off 44 balls, and Dhoni finishing it off in style with an accelerating 18 runs off 16 deliveries.

CSK will now play their 9th IPL final on October 15 with the winner of the second qualifier. Virat Kohli-led RCB will square off against Eoin Morgan’s KKR in the eliminator to see who faces DC for thirdspotof IPL 2021. The eliminator is scheduled to be played on Monday, October 11. The game starts at 7:30 pm.

