IPL 2021: Sportsmanship At Its Best as Jos Buttler Ties Devdutt Padikal’s Shoe Laces During RCB vs RR Match

Cricket is a gentleman’s game and the sport has shown us some great gestures of sportsmanship over the years. Rivals go out of their way to showcase the virtue and the comradeship regularly gives fans some heart-warming moments on the field.In one such incident during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021,the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) gave us a glimpse of sportsmanship that epitomises the spirit of cricket.

On Thursday, RCB dominated the match throughout and RR never looked in the contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, Jos Buttler showed why he has a big heart amidst some competitive cricket. In a video shared on the official Instagram account of IPL, one can see Buttler lending a helping hand to his opponent Devdutt Padikkal. It happened when Padikkal was on song in the middle and nearing his maiden century and his shoe laced got untied. Buttler stepped in, tied his rivals shoe laces and silently went back to his fielding duties.

The heart-warming video has already raked in over 1.5 million views within hours and tons of user commented on the photo-video sharing platform.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. RR were restricted to 177/9, thanks to superb bowling by Mohammed Siraj (3/27) and a costly Harshal Patel (3/47). The duo shared six wickets to keep the first innings score to a minimum. Shivam Dube (46 off 32 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (40 off 23) top scored for RR.

Chasing 178, openers Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli stitched a record-opening partnership of 181 runs to help RCB gun down the target of 178 in just 16.3 overs. Padikkal 101 slammed his maiden century laced with 11 fours and six magnificent sixes.

RCB registered their fourth win in a row to reclaim the top spot on the IPL 2021 standings after the match.

