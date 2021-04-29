IPL 2021: SRH Captain David Warner Becomes Fourth Player to Reach 10,000 T20 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Wednesday became just the fourth player in history to have completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Before the game, the Warner needed to score 40 to get to the milestone which he duly went on to do as he scored his second half-century of IPL 2021 while leading his franchise against Chennai Super Kings.

Warner follows into the footsteps of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik to have recorded 10,000 runs across T20s. Gayle, who is currently representing Punjab Kings in IPL, is the all-time leading run-getter in the format having scored 13839 runs so far in 414 innings.

S. no Player Matches Runs 1 Chris Gayle 422 13839 2 Kieron Pollard 539 10694 3 Shoaib Malik 417 10488 4 David Warner 304 10017 5 Brendon McCullum 370 9922 6 Virat Kohli 310 9894 7 Aaron Finch 319 9718 8 AB de Villiers 331 9315 9 Rohit Sharma 348 9266 10 Shane Watson 343 8821

Top-10 run-getters in T20 history *

West Indies and Mumbai Indians allrounder Pollard is the second on this list with 10694 runs in 479 innings (till the time of publishing). Pakistan allrounder Malik completes the top-three with 10488 runs in 389 innings.

Warner entered the select club in his 303rd innings while also becoming the first player in IPL history to complete 50 half-centuries. He has now scored 10,017 runs so far across T20s including eight centuries and 82 half-centuries.

The 34-year-old is also the overseas player with most runs in IPL history. So far, the Aussie has scored 5447 runs in 148 innings and overall is fourth on the list led by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli who has 6041 runs to his name.

Throughout his T20 career, Warner has represented various teams including Australia, Australia A, Delhi Daredevils, Durham, Middlesex, New South Wales, Northern Districts, St Lucia Stars, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder and Sylhet Sixers.

He has also led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016 when they beat RCB in the summit clash. However, so far this season they have had a poor outing with just one win in six matches played so far.

They are currently last in the eight-team standings with their next game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Their only win of the season so far came against Punjab Kings.

*Updated till the time of publishing

