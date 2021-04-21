IPL 2021: SRH Captain David Warner Praises Bowlers For 'Fantastic Job'

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is pleased as punch after his team finally ended their streak of three straight defeats to climb out of the bottom of IPL 2021 points table on Wednesday. SRH defeated Punjab Kings by nine wickets for their first win of the season.

That PBKS were bowled out for 120 was because of SRH bowlers who kept hitting them with regular blows and not allowing freebies. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets but it was the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma that left them gasping for breath.

“Our bowlers did a fantastic job and reduced them to a low score. They executed well and we won batting second,” Warner said at the post-match presentation.

SRH chased down the target in 18.4 overs for the loss off just one wicket – Warner who holed out after making run-a-ball 37. The Australian blamed his dismissal to a mixture of mistiming and fatigue.

“It was probably a mixture of both. I should have tried to hit it in the grandstand but that happens in cricket,” he said.

In another positive development for SRH, Kane Williamson played his first match of the season after recovering from an elbow issue. “The game plan of having him (Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It’s handy having him in the middle,” Warner said.

Warner also praised allrounder Abhishek Sharma who bowled the very first over of the innings and nearly dismissed Mayank Agarwal but for Rashid Khan who failed to hold on to a fairly regulation catch. He though picked two wickets later.

“I am really pleased we got across the line. He (Abhishek) is a young guy coming through and he’s exciting. We asked him to work on his bowling a lot more during the series this year and he did that,” he said.

