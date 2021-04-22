IPL 2021: SRH Captain David Warner Terms Chepauk Wicket as 'Shocking'

Sunrisers have lost three matches on the trot at the MA Chidambaram Stadium track here, which has the reputation of aiding the spinners. The venue has witnessed many batting collapses this season.

On Wednesday, SRH, however, had the last laugh as they chased down a small target of 120, set by Punjab Kings, in 18.4 overs to snap their three-match losing streak.

Warner criticised the wicket but shied away from blaming the curators.

“To be honest, it’s shocking,” Warner said in a virtual press conference after his team notched up a comfortable nine wicket win over Punjab.

“It looks horrible on TV but you have to give credit to the curators. They have had a lot of cricket here so it’s very very difficult for them to get this wicket up and about. Since I’ve started playing in Chennai it’s always been there but it’s very difficult for them.”

The Chepauk track has hosted a lot of cricket in recent months with India taking on England in two Test matches in February, followed by the initial leg of the ongoing IPL.

“It’s not their (curators) fault that the wicket is like this. You had the Indian Test series against England and the same thing in Australia we had a lot of games on the same pitches, so the curators have got a very difficult job,” Warner said.

“As players, we know what we have to do, there are no excuses. It’s not ideal but at the end of the day, we are grateful to go out there and play on these wickets because it’s very challenging for them, they don’t have any rest. We have to be professionals and adapt.”