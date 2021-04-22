- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: SRH Captain David Warner Terms Chepauk Wicket as 'Shocking'
The Sunrisers captain found Chepauk to be shocking as his side secured the first win in four games since the start of the IPL
- PTI
- Updated: April 22, 2021, 7:45 AM IST
On Wednesday, SRH, however, had the last laugh as they chased down a small target of 120, set by Punjab Kings, in 18.4 overs to snap their three-match losing streak.
Warner criticised the wicket but shied away from blaming the curators.
“To be honest, it’s shocking,” Warner said in a virtual press conference after his team notched up a comfortable nine wicket win over Punjab.
“It looks horrible on TV but you have to give credit to the curators. They have had a lot of cricket here so it’s very very difficult for them to get this wicket up and about. Since I’ve started playing in Chennai it’s always been there but it’s very difficult for them.”
The Chepauk track has hosted a lot of cricket in recent months with India taking on England in two Test matches in February, followed by the initial leg of the ongoing IPL.
“It’s not their (curators) fault that the wicket is like this. You had the Indian Test series against England and the same thing in Australia we had a lot of games on the same pitches, so the curators have got a very difficult job,” Warner said.
“As players, we know what we have to do, there are no excuses. It’s not ideal but at the end of the day, we are grateful to go out there and play on these wickets because it’s very challenging for them, they don’t have any rest. We have to be professionals and adapt.”
The Australian also revealed that seamer T Natarajan has not played the last two games for SRH due to a knee injury.
“He obviously has a sore knee. Given the circumstances in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days and get back into quarantine, so we are just monitoring at the moment,” Warner said.
“The physios are doing their best to analyse but he obviously has to have a scan at some point.”
Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma impressed with his two wickets after SRH handed him the first over of the innings.
“There wasn’t really any thought behind it. We were in the circle there and I just said to Abhishek ‘you got the first over’,” Warner said.
Sharma could have had a wicket if Rashid Khan had not dropped opener Mayank Agarwal at deep midwicket.
“I just had a gut instinct (because) they had just come from Wankhede and it’s been a nice wicket there. I thought ‘you know what, might as well throw him the ball and see how he goes’.
“Those two guys like pace on the new ball so I just thought I’ll bring on Abhishek and we almost had a wicket in the first over,” Warner said.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule