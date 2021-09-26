IPL 2021: SRH Captain Kane Williamson Rues 'Frustrating Season' After Close Defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to chase their second win of the IPL 2021 having succumbed to their eighth defeat of the season on Saturday against Punjab Kings. In a low-scoring contest, SRH came close to ending their wait but fell short of the target by six runs, finishing on 120/7 in chase of 126.

On a difficult Sharjah pitch, SRH bowlers did well to keep PBKS to 125/7 with Jason Holder taking 3/19. However, they lost David Warner and Kane Williamson inside the first three overs and from thereon, it became a difficult ask.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Captain Williamson praised his bowlers and fielders saying SRH did come close but the absence of good partnerships meant the target proved out of their reach.

“I think the bowling and fielding did a fantastic job," Williamson said during a post-match interview. “The surface was a tough one. We were certainly backing ourselves to get close. Required partnerships and we were certainly backing ourselves to get close."

After his starring role with the ball, Holder kept the contest alive blasting five sixes in his unbeaten 29-ball 47 and had it not been for him, the losing margin would have been bigger. “It took a brilliant individual performance in both halves from Jason Holder, especially with the bat to keep the match competitive," Williamson said.

SRH continue to languish at the bottom and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are hanging by a thread. “It has been a frustrating season. For us it was about looking to build platforms. It was quite a challenge to pounce on them without losing wickets.The games come thick and fast. We need to come to the next game with fresh eyes and freedom. We will try and put in the best. Smart cricket needs to be played with different surfaces," he said.

SRH will next face Rajasthan Royals on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here