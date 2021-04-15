IPL 2021: Despondent SRH CEO Kaviya Maran's Photos Go Viral as SRH Slump to Another Defeat

SRH CEO Kaviya Maran wasn’t happy at all with the way her team fluffed an easy chance at victory against RCB last night. SRH were well on course for a win when the strategic timeout was taken. But the very next ball, a terrible downslide begun with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey throwing their wickets away. This didn’t go down well with the CEO who was apparently in shock.

Warner should open with Bairstow & also have to bring back Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey & Vijay Shankar are very disappointing, instead chances should be given to youngsters like Garg & Abhishek. . CAN’T WATCH HER LIKE THIS AGAIN! 😞😞#KaviyaMaran #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZWMbchuO2r — Nirmal Kumar 🇮🇳 (@nirmal_indian) April 14, 2021

For the second time in two days, the Chepauk pitch continued to play the tricks to the team batting second. Even in Mumbai vs KKR game, KKR were firmly oncourse and suddenly it seemed that all hell broke loose. Last night as the second strategic timeout was taken, it was clearly broadcast that how SRH skipper David Warner asked his batters to play with a straight bat. But nothing of that sort happened. Jonny Bairstow threw his wicket and others too followed suit.

Chasing 150, SRH were 96 for 1 in 13.1 overs before they collapsed to eventually lose by six runs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the star for RCB with 3 for 7 from 2 overs.SRH needed 35 in 24 with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle at one stage, when all hell broke loose after the Time Out.

Off the first ball after the time out, Bairstow fell to Shahbaz looking to attack him. In the next ball, Pandey fell looking to attack him. Off the last ball, Abdul Samad was out in a similar fashion. None of them, especially Pandey, had learnt from earlier matches here that the set batsman had to bat through.

