IPL 2021: SRH Coach Trevor Bayliss Hints David Warner Unlikely to Make a Comeback Soon
Bayliss said that the team management wanted to help their bowlers with a few extra overs from a bowling all-rounder
- PTI
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:50 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coach Trevor Bayliss on Sunday called his team’s decision to drop their ex-captain, David Warner, from the playing XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR) a difficult one while hinting that the Australian opener may not play upcoming games in IPL 2021 as well.
Defending the decision to drop Warner, Bayliss said that the team management wanted to help their bowlers with a few extra overs from a bowling all-rounder and so they picked Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi instead of their ex-captain.
“Difficult decision, big decision but we wanted to try and change the makeup of the team. Try and help our bowlers with a few extra overs from another bowler. We have gone with Nabi in this game. Someone like Jason Holder in that middle order will help our pace bowling as well. We want to stick with the same team, rather than dropping players from one or two matches,” SRH coach Trevor Bayliss told broadcasters Star Sports.
A day after losing the captaincy of SRH, David Warner was dropped from the team to play against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday as they seek to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under Kane Williamson. SRH, languishing at the bottom of the points table after just one win in their first six matches, put New Zealand’s Williamson in charge on Saturday, replacing Australian Warner who led Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.
Hyderabad brought in Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi instead as the fourth overseas player in the playing XI, which also includes Englishman Jonny Bairstow and Afghan spinner Rashid Khan
