IPL 2021: SRH Fans Unhappy With Franchise's Decision to Bench Kane Williamson Against KKR

It was not the start that Sunrisers Hyderabad hoped for in the IPL 2021 as they went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs on Sunday in Mumbai. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi smashed SRH bowlers all over the park to help KKR post 187/6 at the end of 20 overs.

David Warner’s team got off to the worst possible start as they lost their captain and Wrddhiman Saha in quick successions. Then half-centuries from Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow pushed them closer to the target but couldn’t get them over the line.

Some of the decisions made by the SRH think thank was not welcomed by the Orange Army faithful as they questioned the team’s tactics during the game. The one which irked them the most was the decision to leave out New Zealand superstar Kane Williamson from the match. Williamson was seen warming the bench at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with SRH going un with David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi as their four overseas players.

Unhappy fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

SRH’s decision to push down Bairstow and open with Wriddhiman Saha was also not popular among the fans. Along with Vijay Shankar coming onto bat ahead of Abdul Samad when the former champions were in need of boundaries. Shankar was dismissed for 11 off 7 balls while Samad blasted an unbeaten 19 off eight balls.

Williamson had captained SRH in 2018 in the absence of Warner. The New Zealander produced some stunning batting performances that season, amassing 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44.

In the 2020 season in the UAE, Williamson initially was left out but went on to play 12 matches for SRH, scoring 317 runs at an average of 45.28 and a strike rate of 133.75.

