IPL 2021: David Warner Axed as SRH Skipper, Kane Williamson to Lead Team

In a massive development from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, the team has removed David Warner as the skipper and Kane Williamson will lead the team for the rest of the season. SRH put out an official statement on their social media handles. The statement read, “This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.”

The team also informed that they would be looking to change the overseas combination in the match against Rajasthan Royals. This could well mean, that Warner might not even find a place in the playing XI as well.

This season has been horrific for the Men in Orange, as they have only won a single game, out of the six they have played. In fact, the performance of Warner had been rather ordinary, and had only scored 193 runs in six outings. His knock in the match against CSK had also come under immense scrutiny, where he only scored 57 from 55 balls. After the match, he took the responsibility of the loss on his own shoulders.

While the reason for such a move remains speculation, Warner had openly criticised Manish Pandey’s exclusion from the playing XI in the match against Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, Williamson had led SRH in Warner’s absence in 2018 season, when the latter was banned from IPL due to his involvement in sandpaper gate. He has been a proven leader for them and had taken SRH into the final of the 2018 tournament, where they lost to CSK. That year, the Kiwi was in sensational form with the bat and had scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50, and a strike rate beyond 142.

