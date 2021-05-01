- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: David Warner Axed as SRH Skipper, Kane Williamson to Lead Team
In a massive development from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, the team has removed David Warner as the skipper and Kane Williamson will lead the team for the rest of the season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 1, 2021, 4:11 PM IST
In a massive development from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, the team has removed David Warner as the skipper and Kane Williamson will lead the team for the rest of the season. SRH put out an official statement on their social media handles. The statement read, “This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.”
IPL 2021 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE
🚨 Announcement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B9tBDWwzHe
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 1, 2021
The team also informed that they would be looking to change the overseas combination in the match against Rajasthan Royals. This could well mean, that Warner might not even find a place in the playing XI as well.
This season has been horrific for the Men in Orange, as they have only won a single game, out of the six they have played. In fact, the performance of Warner had been rather ordinary, and had only scored 193 runs in six outings. His knock in the match against CSK had also come under immense scrutiny, where he only scored 57 from 55 balls. After the match, he took the responsibility of the loss on his own shoulders.
While the reason for such a move remains speculation, Warner had openly criticised Manish Pandey’s exclusion from the playing XI in the match against Delhi Capitals.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan & Jaydev Undakat to Donate for Fight Against Covid-19
Interestingly, Williamson had led SRH in Warner’s absence in 2018 season, when the latter was banned from IPL due to his involvement in sandpaper gate. He has been a proven leader for them and had taken SRH into the final of the 2018 tournament, where they lost to CSK. That year, the Kiwi was in sensational form with the bat and had scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50, and a strike rate beyond 142.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule