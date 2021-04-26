IPL 2021: SRH Selectors Decided to Drop Manish Pandey, It Was a Harsh Call - David Warner

After Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over in the IPL 2021 match in Chennai, captain David Warner said it was a harsh decision by the team’s selectors to drop Manish Pandey from the XI. SRH once again struggled in their middle order, with young Virat Singh in particular managing only 4 off 14 balls. Chasing 160, SRH made 159 thanks to Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 66 to take the game to a Super Over. However, SRH managed only 7 in the Super Over which DC knocked off in the last ball.

Pandey had scores of 61*, 38 and 2, but his strike rate and choice of shot at wrong times were questioned. He was dropped once Williamson came to the side after injury.

“It depends on the selectors, it was a harsh call,” Warner said at the post-match presentation. “But at the end of the day it is a decision that they took and you cannot discredit Virat, he’s a very good player and the surface was difficult.

“Obviously Jonny at the top of the order and Kane taking it deep, we couldn’t bat well in the middle overs.”

Warner lauded his bowlers for bringing them back after Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 51 for no loss in the Power Play.

“It has been a tough one. The way our bowlers came back after the powerplay was fantastic,” he said. “We knew on this surface if you got off to a flier it is always going to be tough in the middle, the bowlers executed well.

“I thought Vijay (Shankar), who is not one of our strike bowlers, bowled fantastically, could have bowled him an extra one, that’s the handiness of having him in the middle but the bowlers got us to a good total to chase.

“They bowled well in the middle and made it challenging for us.”

Warner was run out once again, second time in the tournament.

“If you hit the ball to a world class fielder, you are going to get run out 9 times out of 10,” he said curtly.

