IPL 2021, SRH vs DC LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan Tests Covid Positive, No Threat to Tonight's Game

IPL Live Updates: Earlier in May, IPL’s 14th season was suspended when four cricketers and two coaches, Wriddhiman Saha of SRH, DC’s Amit Mishra, KKR bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy, CSK’s bowling and batting coaches, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Michael Hussey, tested positive for coronavirus. After a gap of nearly four months, IPL returned with the oraganisers allowing fans inside the stadium.
DC vs SRH Live Updates: In a recent chat, Natarajan shared that he is not disappointed as he himself did not expect to make it to the World Cup squad. Natarajan stated that he was well aware that he is coming back from an injury and has not played competitive cricket for over five months.
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra thinks IPL should follow English Premier League's model.
"Cricket isn’t too far from following the Premier League model. I’m nobody to judge whether it’s right or wrong…but ‘The Show Must Go On’ likely to become a reality in our sport too," Aakash Chopra tweeted.
Cricket isn’t too far from following the Premier League model. I’m nobody to judge whether it’s right or wrong…but ‘The Show Must Go On’ likely to become a reality in our sport too. #COVID19— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 22, 2021
DC vs SRH Live Updates: T Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and is presently in isolation. The six close contacts of the player have also been placed in isolation.
IPL Live Updates: It would been T Natarajan's comeback after the knee injury tonight. The seamer had sustained the injury during the Australia tour. Later during the first half of the IPL 2021, the injury intensified and he had to withdraw.
T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19, and is presently in isolation.— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 22, 2021
We wish you a swift and full recovery, Nattu. 🙏 https://t.co/vZDP6gvLLT pic.twitter.com/6x7OSunc7m
DC vs SRH Live Updates: Here's the list of close contacts of T Natarajan
1. Vijay Shankar - Player
2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager
3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist
4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor
5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager
6. Periyasamy Ganesan -Net Bowler
IPL Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler T Natarajan has tested positive for covid-19. The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.
IPL 2021: SRH vs DC Covid Scare Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 during a scheduled RT-PCR test ahead of the team’s match against Delhi Capitals later on Wednesday. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.
An IPL media advisory issued on Wednesday said that, “The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation: 1. Vijay Shankar – Player; 2. Vijay Kumar – Team Manager; 3. Shyam Sundar J – Physiotherapist; 4. Anjana Vannan – Doctor; 5. Tushar Khedkar – Logistics Manager; 6. Periyasamy Ganesan – Net Bowler.
“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5am local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” the statement added.
