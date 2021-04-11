IPL 2021: SRH vs KKR - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

In match three of IPL 2021, Sunrsisers Hyderabad take on two-time champs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both these teams are the ones that depend on good performances from the entire side to win matches, and not just rely on individual brilliance. Having said that, SRH and KKR do have players who can turn the match within overs single-handedly.

Cricketnext takes a look at the players who could do well in the match:

Andre Russell

When one talks of KKR, Russell is perhaps the first name that comes to mind. Barring last year, he has been exceptional with the bat and the ball and this year he must be raring to go. In IPL, he averages 30 with the bat, at a strike-rate of 182. As far as bowling is concerned, he has bagged 61 wickets at an economy of 8.96. He will once again be one of their most important players.

Varun Chakravarthy

Having failed the fitness test twice after being inducted into the Indian team, Varun has a point to prove. This might just bring out his best on the field. The selectors and Indian team management will be closely monitoring his performance as well. Last year, in 13 matches, he bagged 17 wickets, at an economy rate of 6.84.

Mohammad Nabi

It is very rare that Nabi gets a spot in the playing XI for SRH. But he is certainly one of the best in the world when it comes to T20. He is an aggressive batsman, and can pick up wickets when the team needs them — in short an asset to have. He could take the team to greater heights, provided he gets an opportunity to play.

T Natarajan

Natarajan did exceptionally well for SRH, and that’s how he was drafted into the Indian team. He would like to carry that kind of confidence into this year’s IPL as well. If he manages to churn out decent performances, he would well make it to the team for the T20 World Cup, later in the year. Last year he picked up 16 wickets from as many matches.

Abdul Samad

This Kashimiri youngster didn’t do enough justice to his talent last year, but would be itching to make amends. With a strike-rate of 170, he could give the necessary boost to SRH innings in the middle-order. For now, the team is dependent on players who don’t boast of a great strike-rate, that too in the middle-overs, which is hampering their chances.

