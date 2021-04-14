IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live and Other Details

IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 6th match of this year’s Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Sunrisers lost their first game of the season to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs while the Royal Challengers defeated Mumbai Indians on the opening day of IPL 2021 by 2 wickets. SRH will look to bounce back strongly from the loss while RCB will aim to continue the good form and is also likely to be boosted by the return of in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal. The game will be played in Chennai. Follow all the when and where to watch and live match details between SRH and RCB here.

SRH vs RCB LiveBlog, IPL 2021, Match 6

Who will get the upper hand in the high-octane clash – Kohli’s RCB orWarner’s SRH? For all cricket enthusiasts, we are here with when and where to watch the IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB livematchstreamingdetails online.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on April 14.

Where is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match being played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will start at 19.30 IST while the toss will take place at 19.00 IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be watched on the Star Sports Network.

How to live stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

You can watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted Playing XI forSunrisers Hyderabadvs Royal Challengers Bangalore match: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma

Predicted Playing XI forRoyal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

