IPL 2021, SRH vs RR Probable XIs: Should Sunrisers Drop Out-of-form David Warner?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost eight of their nine matches of IPL 2021 so far. In all likeliness, they won’t make the top-four this season and their aim is to avoid finishing last now which should be motivation enough for them to keep fighting for the remainder of their five matches.

The form of their two overseas mainstay - captain Kane Williamson and opener David Warner - is a concern and a major reason why they lost their first two matches of the UAE leg. Time for them to bring in Jason Roy in place of Warner.

Williamson, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan are automatic pick considering the roles they play while Warner is no longer untouchable since losing the captaincy. They may also consider bringing in Abhishek Sharma who can hit it big and can be a decent bowling option too.

SRH Probable XI: David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Unlike Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals are still in the hunt to finish among the top-four and therefore will be more concern with the form of their batters. The absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler has caused a major dent in their batting prowess and it reflects as captain Sanju Samson has been left to do all the heavy lifting.

They have some overseas firepower in Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone and Glenn Phillips on the bench. But who makes room for whom? Lewis did well against Punjab Kings before being dropped as David Miller walked in to shore up their middle order against Delhi Capitals. The ploy didn’t work.

They might bring back Lewis at the top and let him open with Liam Livingstone while pushing Miller to the bench. Tabraiz Shamsi was wicketless against DC but it will be harsh to judge him based on just one match.

Bowling isn’t their worry as of now and they can bring in Mayank Markande in place of Shamsi which opens up an overseas slot that can be filled by either Phillips or allrounder Chris Morris.

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi/Mayank Markande

